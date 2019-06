Roland Garros: Marketa Vondrousova Beats Johanna Konta to Reach French Open Final

Paris: Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova reached her maiden Grand Slam final by edging out Britain's Johanna Konta in a nervy last-four clash at Roland Garros on Friday.

The 26th seed Konta served for both sets, but 19-year-old Vondrousova battled through 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) in damp and windy conditions.

World number 38 Vondrousova will face either eighth seed Ashleigh Barty or fellow teenager Amanda Anisimova in Saturday's final.