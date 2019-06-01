Take the pledge to vote

Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic Cruises into French Open Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic easily defeated Salvatore Caruso in straight sets to storm into the round of 16 at the French Open

AFP

Updated:June 1, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic Cruises into French Open Fourth Round
Novak Djokovic marched into the last 16 at the French Open (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: World number one Novak Djokovic eased into the last 16 at Roland Garros on Saturday to step up his bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously for the second time.

The Serbian saw off unseeded Italian Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a fourth-round tie with either Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff or Croatian 13th seed Borna Coric.

"Finally, I think I found my best form in the second set," said Djokovic, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament after straightforward wins over Hubert Hurkacz and Swiss lucky loser Henri Laaksonen.

"It's good, I'm very motivated here at Roland Garros, the most beautiful tournament in the world."

It is the 10th successive year the top seed has reached the second week -- and 13th in total -- as he looks for a second French Open title after sealing his first 'Djoko' Slam in Paris in 2016.

Djokovic was never in any real trouble against world number 147 Caruso on Court Philippe Chatrier, breaking serve five times in the match and saving all of the five break points he faced.

The 32-year-old finished with eight aces and 25 winners against an outclassed opponent.
