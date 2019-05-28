English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roland Garros: Osaka Eyes 3rd Straight Grand Slam Trophy, Halep Focussed on Title Defence
French Open: Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Juan Martin del Potro begin their Roland Garros campaigns on Tuesday.
Naomi Osaka's claycourt season has been marred with injuries. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: World number one Naomi Osaka begins her French Open campaign on Tuesday looking to take another step closer to a third successive Grand Slam title.
Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro also features in his first major since finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open while Simona Halep starts her title defence admitting "the pressure is off".
Naomi Osaka (JPN x1) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)
Head-to-head: First meeting
-- World number one and top seed Osaka begins her bid for a third successive major with half an eye on a calendar Grand Slam, a feat only previously achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988, Margaret Court in 1970 and Maureen Connolly in 1953.
"If you're talking about longer goals, of course I haven't won Wimbledon yet and it would be really cool to win everything in one year," said the Japanese star.
Osaka has yet to get past the third round in Paris and comes into the tournament under an injury cloud after an abdominal strain forced a pullout from Stuttgart and a hand injury sparked an early departure from.
A former top 30 player, the 24-year-old Schmiedlova is now at 90 in the world but boasts solid form at Roland Garros having defeated Venus Williams on her way to the third round in 2015.
The Slovak also has three titles -- two on clay -- and has been a runner-up on two occasions including at Hobart in January.
Simona Halep (ROM x3) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
(Photo Credit: Reuters)
Head-to-head: Halep leads 1-0
-- Defending champion Halep won her first major in Paris in 2018 in her fourth final at the majors and admits the pressure is off.
"It's much better and much easier, because I have the title already," said Halep, who was also the runner-up in Paris in 2014 and 2017.
Born in Croatia but now an Australian citizen, the 26-year-old Tomljanovic is ranked 47 in the world. A four-time finalist on the WTA Tour.
Reached the fourth round in Paris in 2014, beating former champion Francesca Schiavone in the first round and third-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska in the last 32.
Halep won the pair's only previous encounter, coming from a set down in Cincinnati last year.
Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x8) v Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
Head-to-head: First meeting
-- Del Potro is coming off the back of another injury absence having undergone knee surgery which has restricted him to just three events this year. However, the giant Argentine is still a force to be reckoned with, forcing Novak Djokovic to save two match points in an epic Rome clash earlier this month.
The two-time Roland Garros semi-finalist will face an in-form Nicolas Jarry, the world 58 who was runner-up to Alexander Zverev in Geneva last weekend.
The 22-year-old has yet to win a main draw match at the French Open.
Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro also features in his first major since finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open while Simona Halep starts her title defence admitting "the pressure is off".
Naomi Osaka (JPN x1) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)
Head-to-head: First meeting
-- World number one and top seed Osaka begins her bid for a third successive major with half an eye on a calendar Grand Slam, a feat only previously achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988, Margaret Court in 1970 and Maureen Connolly in 1953.
"If you're talking about longer goals, of course I haven't won Wimbledon yet and it would be really cool to win everything in one year," said the Japanese star.
Osaka has yet to get past the third round in Paris and comes into the tournament under an injury cloud after an abdominal strain forced a pullout from Stuttgart and a hand injury sparked an early departure from.
A former top 30 player, the 24-year-old Schmiedlova is now at 90 in the world but boasts solid form at Roland Garros having defeated Venus Williams on her way to the third round in 2015.
The Slovak also has three titles -- two on clay -- and has been a runner-up on two occasions including at Hobart in January.
Simona Halep (ROM x3) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
(Photo Credit: Reuters)
Head-to-head: Halep leads 1-0
-- Defending champion Halep won her first major in Paris in 2018 in her fourth final at the majors and admits the pressure is off.
"It's much better and much easier, because I have the title already," said Halep, who was also the runner-up in Paris in 2014 and 2017.
Born in Croatia but now an Australian citizen, the 26-year-old Tomljanovic is ranked 47 in the world. A four-time finalist on the WTA Tour.
Reached the fourth round in Paris in 2014, beating former champion Francesca Schiavone in the first round and third-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska in the last 32.
Halep won the pair's only previous encounter, coming from a set down in Cincinnati last year.
Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x8) v Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
Head-to-head: First meeting
-- Del Potro is coming off the back of another injury absence having undergone knee surgery which has restricted him to just three events this year. However, the giant Argentine is still a force to be reckoned with, forcing Novak Djokovic to save two match points in an epic Rome clash earlier this month.
The two-time Roland Garros semi-finalist will face an in-form Nicolas Jarry, the world 58 who was runner-up to Alexander Zverev in Geneva last weekend.
The 22-year-old has yet to win a main draw match at the French Open.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
- Arsene Wenger Beats Zinedine Zidane with Neat Turn. Fans Can't Keep Calm
- Internet Speed on Your 4G Connection is Dipping, According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results