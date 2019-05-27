English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roland Garros: Petra Kvitova Withdraws With Left Arm Injury
Roland Garros: Petra Kvitova was set to play Slovenian lucky loser Kaja Juvan in the first round in Paris.
Petra Kvitova had been due to play Romania's Sorana Cirstea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Czech sixth seed and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from Roland Garros on Monday with a left arm injury.
Kvitova had been due to play Romania's Sorana Cirstea in her opening Roland Garros match on Court Suzanne Lenglen later in the day.
"I am so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," Kvitova, 29, wrote on Twitter.
"I have had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a Grade Two tear which unfortunately could get worse if I play today."
Kvitova has been replaced in the draw by Slovenian lucky loser Kaja Juvan.
