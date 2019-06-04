Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer in French Open Semi-final
Rafael Nadal easily defeated Kei Nishikori in straight sets to book his place in his 12th French Open semi-final, where he will face Roger Federer.
Rafael Nadal (left) will face Roger Federe in the French Open semi-final (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Roger Federer set up a mouthwatering French Open semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal on Tuesday when he defeated Stan Wawrinka in four sets to become the oldest men's Grand Slam semi-finalist in 28 years.
The 37-year-old Swiss beat his compatriot 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to reach his 43rd major semi-final and eighth at Roland Garros.
He trails his head-to-head record with Nadal 23-15, but has won their last five meetings.
Defending champion Rafael Nadal, bidding for a 12th title at the French Open, blitzed a weary Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in his quarter-final.
"It was hard, really, really hard. Stan played a really good match, I'm very happy to play him here at Roland Garros," said Federer.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion is the oldest man to make the semis at one of the big four tournaments since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open aged 39.
Wawrinka saved 16 of 18 break points in a thrilling encounter, but Federer quickly finished off the match after a rain delay to progress.
It is the third seed's first appearance at the French Open since 2015 after taking time away from clay to focus on Wimbledon, but he has been in fine form in Paris and has only lost one set so far -- as has Nadal.
Nadal, who turned 33 on Monday, is three behind Federer in the all-time list of Grand Slam singles titles heading into their 39th career clash.
It will be Federer's first Roland Garros semi-final since a defeat by Novak Djokovic in 2012.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Says He 'Doesn't Know' About the Aishwarya Rai Meme Posted By Vivek Oberoi
- Maruti Suzuki to Resume Gypsy Production, Indian Army Places Additional Order
- Dale Steyn Not Playing the Cricket World Cup Due to Injury Has Broken the Internet’s Heart
- India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli v Kagiso Rabada: The Delicious Anger Games
- Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s