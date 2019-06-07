Roland Garros: Roger Federer Lost His Cool on Court as Rafael Nadal Beat Him in Paris

Paris: A match for the ages, quite not. But Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer witnessed something that will definitely go down in history.

In the third set, as Nadal broke Federer's serve for the second time in the game, the Swiss ace lost his cool and lashed out in anger.

Federer raced to the nets to recieve the ball early but was thwarted in his efforts by the height of the return from Nadal. He failed as the wind at the Stade Roland Garros swirled around him, the dust were blowing into his eyes. Federer channeled his emotion by sending the reserve ball out of the court.

Nadal had never lost to Federer in their five previous French Open meetings, but had not beaten the Swiss in their last five matches overall, stretching back five years.

Something had to give, and it was Federer’s winning streak — with no little brutality - as Nadal charged into his 12th French Open final on Friday, battering old foe Federer 6-3 6-4 6-2 in a breathtaking display in Paris.

Nadal was simply too strong and too consistent in the blustery conditions and booked a Sunday final against either world number one Novak Djokovic or fourth seed Dominic Thiem, who play later on Friday.

"It's incredible to play with Roger here," said Nadal after the match

"Congratulations to him -- to be at his level at 37, it's incredible. I say thank you to the Parisian fans, because it's magnificent for me to be in another final.

"It's always a pleasure to play with him. It's always a difficult match against him."