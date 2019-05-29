English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roland Garros: Rohan Bopanna-Marius Copil Knock Out Sixth Seeds
French Open: Rohan Bopanna and Marius Copil are an unseeded pair at the tournament.
Rohan Bopanna had reached the quarter-final of French Open last year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: Making a stupendous start to the French Open, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Romanian partner Marius Copil knocked out sixth seeded Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus with a straight set win in the first round, here Tuesday.
The unseeded Bopanna and Copil sent the South African-Kiwi pair packing with a 6-3 7-6(1) win in the first round, which lasted one hour and 18 minutes.
Bopanna, who recently became father to a baby girl, and his partner saved all three breakpoints they faced in the match and converted one of the three chances they earned.
Bopanna had reached the quarterfinal here last year and is thus saving 360 points.
Divij Sharan and Leander Paes are other Indians featuring in the men's doubles with their respective partners.
The unseeded Bopanna and Copil sent the South African-Kiwi pair packing with a 6-3 7-6(1) win in the first round, which lasted one hour and 18 minutes.
Bopanna, who recently became father to a baby girl, and his partner saved all three breakpoints they faced in the match and converted one of the three chances they earned.
Bopanna had reached the quarterfinal here last year and is thus saving 360 points.
Divij Sharan and Leander Paes are other Indians featuring in the men's doubles with their respective partners.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Prepaid Plan Offers 126GB Data, With 84 Days Validity
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral
- Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Officially a Couple, Sabyasachi Was the First to Know About Deepika Padukone's Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results