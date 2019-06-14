Roland Garros Runner-up Dominic Thiem Pulls Out of Halle Open Citing Exhaustion
Dominic Thiem's withdrawal comes after Japanese star Kei Nishikori also pulled out of Halle Open.
Dominic Thiem recently lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of French Open in four sets. (Photo Credit: Twitter/ATP)
Berlin: French Open losing finalist Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next week's grass-court tournament in Halle due to fatigue, organisers announced on Friday.
The 25-year-old Austrian was due to play in the Wimbledon warm-up event, but said he had to withdraw due to a "state of exhaustion".
"I would have liked to play in Halle because it's always a wonderful tournament," said Thiem.
The world number four was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final last Sunday for the second straight year.
The loss of Thiem is a further blow to the Halle organisers after Japanese star Kei Nishikori also decided to skip the tournament.
The seventh-ranked Nishikori said he was still suffering from the arm injury he sustained in his French Open quarter-final loss to Nadal, during which he was treated three times on court.
The withdrawals make Roger Federer an even stronger favourite to win his 10th Halle title, having lost in the 2018 final to Croatian Borna Coric.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan’s Bharat Struggles to Maintain Momentum at Box Office, Earns Rs 172.50 Crore in 9 Days
- Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming
- Men In Black International Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth’s Charm is the Only Bait
- Air India Express with 185 Passengers Hit by Bird, Returns to Mumbai Airport
- Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s