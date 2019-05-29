English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roland Garros: Stefanos Tsitsipas Battles into French Open Third Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas brushed aside a stiff challenge from Hugo Dellien with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 win in the second round of the French Open.
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Hugo Dellien to qualify for the third Open (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dug deep to reach the French Open third round on Wednesday with a tense four-set victory over plucky Bolivian Hugo Dellien.
The rising Greek star, expected to reach the latter stages at Roland Garros, fought back to win 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 on Court Simonne Mathieu.
Tsitsipas will face either Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena or Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in the last 32.
The 20-year-old started strongly with an early break, but appeared unsettled following a medical timeout for Dellien after the world number 86 appeared to twist his ankle.
Dellien quickly sealed the opening set, but Tsitsipas raced through the next two sets and seemingly towards victory.
Despite letting a 4-2 lead in the fourth set slip, the 25-year-old Dellien just would not go away, saving three match points from 0-40 down in the 10th game to level at 5-5.
But Tsitsipas did secure a third-round spot in Paris for the first time in his opponent's next service game, curling a forehand up the line on his fourth match point.
