Roland Garros: World No.1s Djokovic and Osaka, 3-time champion Serena Eye Last 16

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Roland Garros: World No.1s Djokovic and Osaka, 3-time champion Serena Eye Last 16
French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will be in action in Paris on Saturday.
Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are looking to win their third consecutive Grand Slam title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: World number ones Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka as well as three-time champion Serena Williams target the second week and places in the last 16 at Roland Garros on Saturday.
Here, AFP Sport takes a look at the challenges they face on the seventh day of the tournament:
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)
Head-to-head: First meeting
-- Djokovic continues his bid to become only the second man in history to hold all four Slams at the same time twice. The top seed has not lost in Paris as early as the third round since 2009 and has made at least the quarter-finals every year since.
He has been untroubled at Roland Garros this year, easing through in straight sets against Hubert Hurkacz and Swiss lucky loser Henri Laaksonen.
Caruso, ranked at 147, has won his first matches at a major in Paris having made it through qualifying.
There's a world between Djokovic and the 26-year-old Italian with his $131 million earnings making Caruso's $400,000 appear small change.
Naomi Osaka (JPN x1) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Head-to-head: Osaka leads 1-0
-- Dubbed by some as the 'battle of big hair', Osaka hopes for a more comfortable outing against number 42 Siniakova, the world's top ranked doubles player who is in the last 32 in Paris for the third time.
Top seed Osaka was two points away from defeat in the first round against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and came back from a set and break down to see off Victoria Azarenka in round two.
Siniakova, 23, has two career singles titles as well as two Grand Slam doubles crowns, including Roland Garros in 2018 alongside Barbora Krejcikova.
Serena Williams (USA x10) v Sofia Kenin (USA)
Head-to-head: First meeting
-- Serena Williams, the three-time champion, is bidding to reach the second week in Paris for the 13th time as she continues her pursuit of equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.
Russian-born Kenin, 20, wasn't even born when Williams made her debut in Paris in 1998 when she reached the last 16.
Playing in the third round at Roland Garros for the first time, the world number 35, won't be overawed.
"She's a machine," said her doubles partner Andrea Petkovic.
"She has a great attitude. She gets angry at herself but then it's 'OK, next point, it's all good'.
"She doesn't miss a ball, plays great depth and it's impossible to push her back."
Here, AFP Sport takes a look at the challenges they face on the seventh day of the tournament:
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)
Head-to-head: First meeting
-- Djokovic continues his bid to become only the second man in history to hold all four Slams at the same time twice. The top seed has not lost in Paris as early as the third round since 2009 and has made at least the quarter-finals every year since.
He has been untroubled at Roland Garros this year, easing through in straight sets against Hubert Hurkacz and Swiss lucky loser Henri Laaksonen.
Caruso, ranked at 147, has won his first matches at a major in Paris having made it through qualifying.
There's a world between Djokovic and the 26-year-old Italian with his $131 million earnings making Caruso's $400,000 appear small change.
Naomi Osaka (JPN x1) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Head-to-head: Osaka leads 1-0
-- Dubbed by some as the 'battle of big hair', Osaka hopes for a more comfortable outing against number 42 Siniakova, the world's top ranked doubles player who is in the last 32 in Paris for the third time.
Top seed Osaka was two points away from defeat in the first round against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and came back from a set and break down to see off Victoria Azarenka in round two.
Siniakova, 23, has two career singles titles as well as two Grand Slam doubles crowns, including Roland Garros in 2018 alongside Barbora Krejcikova.
Serena Williams (USA x10) v Sofia Kenin (USA)
Head-to-head: First meeting
-- Serena Williams, the three-time champion, is bidding to reach the second week in Paris for the 13th time as she continues her pursuit of equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.
Russian-born Kenin, 20, wasn't even born when Williams made her debut in Paris in 1998 when she reached the last 16.
Playing in the third round at Roland Garros for the first time, the world number 35, won't be overawed.
"She's a machine," said her doubles partner Andrea Petkovic.
"She has a great attitude. She gets angry at herself but then it's 'OK, next point, it's all good'.
"She doesn't miss a ball, plays great depth and it's impossible to push her back."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results