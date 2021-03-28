ROM vs GER Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Romania vs Germany Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Romania will face the challenge of Germany on Sunday in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Both sides come into this match on the back of their win against North Macedonia and Iceland respectively.
Romania are unbeaten in their last four games, but this match could be a tough one for them. Joachim Lowe’s Germany secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Iceland in midweek. They are a side in form and would want to sail through to the next round.
Germany will, however, be without the services of Jonas Hoffman and Marcel Halstenberger,. Also, they will miss star midfielder Toni Kroos as he is still recovering from a muscle injury.
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Romania vs Germany game will commence at 12:15 AM IST.ROM vs GER 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Romania vs Germany Live Streaming
Romania vs Germany match will be shown on the Sony TV network in India. Romania vs Germany live stream will take place on Sony LIV.ROM vs GER 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Romania vs Germany: Match Details
Sunday, March 28– 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, ROM vs GER Dream11 team for Romania vs Germany
Captain: Manuel Neuer
Vice-captain: Ilkay Gundogan
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
Defenders: Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiriches, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann
Midfielders: Alexandru Maxim, Dennis Man, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan
Strikers: Timo Werner, George PuscasROM vs GER, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Romania possible starting line-up vs Germany: Florin Nita; Nicusor Bancu, Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiriches, Ovidiu Popescu; Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu; Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Maxim, Dennis Man; George PuscasROM vs GER, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Germany possible starting line-up vs Romania: Manuel Neuer; Phillip Max, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner