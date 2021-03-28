sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Sports»ROM vs GER Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Romania vs Germany Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
1-MIN READ

ROM vs GER Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Romania vs Germany Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Romania vs Germany

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Romania vs Germany

Romania vs Germany Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Romania vs Germany Dream11 Best Picks / Romania vs Germany Dream11 Captain / Romania vs Germany Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more

Romania will face the challenge of Germany on Sunday in their  2022 World Cup qualifiers. Both sides come into this match on the back of their win against North Macedonia and Iceland respectively.

Romania are unbeaten in their last four games, but this match could be a tough one for them. Joachim Lowe’s Germany secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Iceland in midweek. They are a side in form and would want to sail through to the next round.

Germany will, however, be without the services of Jonas Hoffman and Marcel Halstenberger,. Also, they will miss star midfielder Toni Kroos as he is still recovering from a muscle injury.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Romania vs Germany game will commence at 12:15 AM IST.

RELATED NEWS
ROM vs GER 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Romania vs Germany Live Streaming

Romania vs Germany match will be shown on the Sony TV network in India. Romania vs Germany live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

ROM vs GER 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Romania vs Germany: Match Details

Sunday, March 28– 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, ROM vs GER Dream11 team for Romania vs Germany

Captain: Manuel Neuer

Vice-captain: Ilkay Gundogan

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiriches, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann

Midfielders: Alexandru Maxim, Dennis Man, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers: Timo Werner, George Puscas

ROM vs GER, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Romania possible starting line-up vs Germany: Florin Nita; Nicusor Bancu, Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiriches, Ovidiu Popescu; Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu; Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Maxim, Dennis Man; George PuscasROM vs GER, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Germany possible starting line-up vs Romania: Manuel Neuer; Phillip Max, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner
Tags
first published:March 28, 2021, 12:02 IST