ROM vs GER Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Romania vs Germany Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Romania will face the challenge of Germany on Sunday in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Both sides come into this match on the back of their win against North Macedonia and Iceland respectively.

Romania are unbeaten in their last four games, but this match could be a tough one for them. Joachim Lowe’s Germany secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Iceland in midweek. They are a side in form and would want to sail through to the next round.

Germany will, however, be without the services of Jonas Hoffman and Marcel Halstenberger,. Also, they will miss star midfielder Toni Kroos as he is still recovering from a muscle injury.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Romania vs Germany game will commence at 12:15 AM IST.

Romania vs Germany match will be shown on the Sony TV network in India. Romania vs Germany live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

Sunday, March 28– 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Captain: Manuel Neuer

Vice-captain: Ilkay Gundogan

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiriches, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann

Midfielders: Alexandru Maxim, Dennis Man, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers: Timo Werner, George Puscas

ROM vs GER,: Florin Nita; Nicusor Bancu, Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiriches, Ovidiu Popescu; Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu; Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Maxim, Dennis Man; George PuscasROM vs GER,: Manuel Neuer; Phillip Max, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner