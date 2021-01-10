ROM vs INT Dream11 Team Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Scudetto rivals Roma and Inter Milan will lock horns at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, and there are just three points and two places separating them in the table. Antonio Conte’s men face a rather tough challenge against AS Roma, and they know a defeat or a draw could open up the opportunity for Milan to extend their one-point lead at the club.

Roma, on the other hand, will look to seal a win and this would see them get on level terms with Inter Milan. Currently, they are in the third spot in the league table and they are only three points behind their weekend opponents.

Both the sides last met in July 2020 and the match at the Stadio Olimpico ended in a 2-2 draw. For the visitors, Lukaku scored an 88th-minute equalizer.

Inter wing-back Danilo D'Ambrosio will not be available for this match as he suffered a knee injury in their previous outing. Andrea Pinamonti and Matias Vecino's availability for this game is also very doubtful.

ROM vs INT Serie A, Dream11 Team for Roma vs Inter Milan

ROM vs INT Serie A, Dream11 Team for Roma vs Inter Milan captain: Romelu Lukaku

ROM vs INT Serie A, Dream11 Team for Roma vs Inter Milan vice-captain: Borja Mayoral

ROM vs INT Serie A, Dream11 Team for Roma vs Inter Milan goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

ROM vs INT Serie A, Dream11 Team for Roma vs Inter Milan defenders: Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni

ROM vs INT Serie A, Dream11 Team for Roma vs Inter Milan midfielders Jordan Veretout, Bruno Peres, Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozović

ROM vs INT Serie A, Dream11 Team for Roma vs Inter Milan strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Borja Mayoral

ROM vs INT Serie A, Dream11 Roma probable line-up vs Inter Milan: Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Bruno Peres; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Borja Mayoral

ROM vs INT Serie A, Dream11 Inter Milan probable line-up vs Roma: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal, Nicolo Barella, Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozović; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku