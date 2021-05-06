ROM vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi Final second leg match between AS Roma and Manchester United: After last week’s crushing success at home, Manchester United with one foot in the final willvisit AS Roma for their UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Friday at the Stadio Olimpico. The Red Devils have been superb in the European cup and after drubbing their Italian opponents by a stunning 6-2 margin in the first leg, they are hot favourites to win this fixture.

Meanwhile, the hosts have largely failed this season and after slipping again, theylost 2-0 to Sampdoria last time out. However, they have decided to replace manager Paulo Fonseca with former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, but it’s too late and will need a miracle to turn this time around.

The ROM vs MUN UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-final second leg match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST.

Ahead of the match between ROM vs MUN, here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs MUN Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Sony Network. While SonyLIV will live stream the action.

ROM vs MUN Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

ROM vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Maguire

Vice-Captain: Edin Dzeko

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Chris Smalling, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Gianluca Mancini

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nemanja Matic, Fred

Strikers: Mason Greenwood, Edin Dzeko

ROM vs MUN Probable XIs

AS Roma: Antonio Mirante (GK); Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Manchester United: David de Gea (GK); Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood

