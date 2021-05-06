sports

News18» News»Sports»​ROM vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's AS Roma vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Semi-Final 2nd Leg May 7 12:30 AM IST
1-MIN READ

​ROM vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's AS Roma vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Semi-Final 2nd Leg May 7 12:30 AM IST

Europa League: Roma vs Manchester United

Europa League: Roma vs Manchester United

Check here ROM vs MUN Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Match. Also check the schedule of Manchester United and AS Roma

ROM vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi Final second leg match between AS Roma and Manchester United: After last week’s crushing success at home, Manchester United with one foot in the final will visit AS Roma for their UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Friday at the Stadio Olimpico. The Red Devils have been superb in the European cup and after drubbing their Italian opponents by a stunning 6-2 margin in the first leg, they are hot favourites to win this fixture.

Meanwhile, the hosts have largely failed this season and after slipping again, theylost 2-0 to Sampdoria last time out. However, they have decided to replace manager Paulo Fonseca with former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, but it’s too late and will need a miracle to turn this time around.

The ROM vs MUN UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-final second leg match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST.

Ahead of the match between ROM vs MUN, here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs MUN Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Sony Network. While SonyLIV will live stream the action.

ROM vs MUN Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

ROM vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Maguire

Vice-Captain: Edin Dzeko

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Chris Smalling, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Gianluca Mancini

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nemanja Matic, Fred

Strikers: Mason Greenwood, Edin Dzeko

ROM vs MUN Probable XIs

AS Roma: Antonio Mirante (GK); Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Manchester United: David de Gea (GK); Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood

first published:May 06, 2021, 18:13 IST