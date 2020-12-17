ROM vs TOR Dream11 Team Serie A 2020-21 AS Roma vs Torino Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

AS Roma notched up an impressive win against Bologna on the weekend and they will now be ready to take on Torino in a Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday. They go into this match placed sixth on the points table but are only six points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Torino, on the other hand, are not in great form coming into this match. They are currently in the bottom three in Serie A and have just six points in their first 11 games this season.

We now take a look at their head-to-head record. Roma have won 21 of the last 31 games that they have played against Torino while Torino have managed to notch up a win in five games against Roma.

ROM vs TOR Serie A 2020-21, AS Roma vs Torino: Live Streaming

AS Roma vs Torino match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD channels in India. Viewers can also live stream at SonyLIV.

ROM vs TOR Serie A 2020-21, AS Roma vs Torino: Match Details

Friday, December 18 – 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Stadio Olimpico.

ROM vs TOR Serie A, Dream11 Team for AS Roma vs Torino

Captain: Edin Dzeko

Vice-Captain: Andrea Belotti

Goalkeeper: Pau Lopez

Defenders: Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Nicolas Nkoulou

Midfielders: Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon

Strikers: Andrea Belotti, Edin Dzeko

ROM vs TOR Serie A, Dream11 AS Roma probable starting XI vs Torino: Pau Lopez; Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko

ROM vs TOR Serie A, Dream11 Torino probable starting XI vs AS Roma: Salvatore Sirigu; Wilfried Stephane Singo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Lyanko, Ricardo Rodriguez; Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty; Sasa Lukic; Federico Bonazzoli, Andrea Belotti