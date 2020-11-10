Roma Appeal Against 3-0 Default Defeat To Verona Rejected

ROME: Romas appeal against a default loss to Hellas Verona was rejected Tuesday by an Italian soccer federation court.

The match the league opener for both teams ended in a 0-0 draw on Sept. 19 but Roma was issued a 3-0 loss by Serie As disciplinary judge three days later for using an ineligible player.

Midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Romas 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma’s under-22 team like last season.

The FIGC court of appeal ruled Romas appeal was unfounded and confirmed Veronas 3-0 victory.

Roma is currently fourth in Serie A, three points behind leader AC Milan.

The court also heard Napolis appeal against its 3-0 loss and one-point penalty for not showing up for its Serie A match at Juventus because of coronavirus cases. The outcome of that appeal is expected later this week.

