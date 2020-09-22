SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Roma Issued With Loss For Using Ineligible Player

Hellas Verona's Miguel Veloso, right, and Roma's Diawara Amadou in action during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Verona and Roma at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)

ROME: Roma was issued a 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona by Serie As disciplinary judge on Tuesday for using an ineligible player.

The match — the league opener for both teams — ended 0-0 on Saturday.

Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Romas 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma Under-22s like last season.

The game was Roma’s first under new owners, after the Texas-based Friedkin Group took control of the club from fellow American James Pallotta last month.

  • First Published: September 22, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
