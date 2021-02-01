News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Roma Up To Third With Comfortable Win Over Verona
1-MIN READ

Roma Up To Third With Comfortable Win Over Verona

Roma Up To Third With Comfortable Win Over Verona

Three goals inside the first half an hour earned AS Roma a comfortable 31 victory over Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday, with the win moving Paulo Fonseca's side above champions Juventus and into third in the standings.

ROME, Italy: Three goals inside the first half an hour earned AS Roma a comfortable 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday, with the win moving Paulo Fonseca’s side above champions Juventus and into third in the standings.

Gianluca Mancini opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a header from a corner, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a second with a fine finish two minutes later, the Armenian taking his tally to nine league goals for the season.

Borja Mayoral was alert to the loose ball to score a third in the 29th minute.

Verona substitute Ebrima Colley got the visitors back into the match in the 62nd minute, with Roma looking nervous at the back as Verona pressed for another, but the home side stood firm to see out the win.

The victory moves Roma on to 40 points, one point ahead of Juventus in fourth having played one game more. They are six points behind leaders AC Milan. Verona stay ninth with 30 points.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...