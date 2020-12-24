Serie A: Roma Win Five-goal Thriller to Go Third, Sassuolo also Climb

AS Roma bounced back from Sunday’s mauling at Atalanta to beat Cagliari in a 3-2 thriller on Wednesday and move back up to third in Serie A.

Jordan Veretout volleyed Roma in front in the 11th minute, despite not making proper contact with Rick Karsdorp’s cross, and Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno kept the score down with several outstanding saves before halftime.

Having survived the onslaught, the Sardinians levelled in the 59th minute when Joao Pedro took advantage after Roma lost possession.

The hosts replied with two goals in six minutes from Edin Dzeko and Gianluca Mancini and Joao Pedro pulled one back from a penalty in stoppage time.

Roma, beaten 4-1 at Atalanta on Sunday after a second-half performance which left coach Paulo Fonseca fuming, have 27 points, seven behind leaders AC Milan.

Sassuolo are one point behind in fourth after also winning by the odd goal in five, away to Sampdoria.

Junior Traore capitalised on sloppy Sampdoria play to give Sassuolo a second-minute lead.

Veteran Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella levelled with a deflected shot in the 55th minute but Francesco Caputo put the visitors back in front one minute later and Domenico Berardi added a third two minutes after that.

Keita Balde pulled one back for Samp, only to get sent off for a reckless tackle shortly afterwards.

Atalanta, seventh with 22 points, lost ground after they squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Bologna.

Luis Muriel scored twice in two minutes, the first from a penalty, midway through the first half before Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nehuen Paz replied for the hosts in the second half.

Lowly Genoa gave Davide Ballardini a winning start to his fourth stint as their coach with a 2-1 win at Spezia and Benevento won 2-0 at Udinese.