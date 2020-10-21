Roman Reigns' Cousin Lance Anoa'I Says His Ultimate Goal is to Join WWE

Lance Anoa'I, a member of the Anoa'I clan which includes wrestling greats like Roman Reigns, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and The Usos, recently revealed that WWE is his ultimate goal and he has been waiting for an opportunity to work with the company. Lance currently wrestles on the independent circuit and is known for his time in Major League Wrestling in 2018 and 2019. He was also made a few appearances on WWE.

In an interview, Lance said he was offered an opportunity to work with MLW on a full-time basis, but he did not go through it as at that time he was holding out hope for WWE.

"I did put it on hold. I didn't know what exactly was (going to) happen with me and WWE, and they (MLW) offered me a little too many years. I wasn't ready to commit to (it) at the time. But if it comes around, maybe one day, you'll see me there full-time. But for the moment, I'm just (going to) keep grinding and WWE's always my goal," Lance told Post Wrestling in the interview.

Lance said in 2019 he worked a match with Shane McMahon on RAW and was hoping that he would be brought back to WWE for a tag team match where he would partner with cousin Roman Reigns to take on Shane and Drew McIntyre. It, however, did not come to be.

Lance said that he would only consider signing with another company if the money is good and for now the independent circuit is suitable for him.

"Other than WWE, I don't wanna be signed unless the money is right. Being on the (independent circuit) is so much easier. You create your own schedule, you work where you wanna work, you are not being told to do this or do that," said Lance.

Lance is set to return to the ring in WrestlePro's 'Dream Sixteen' tournament after a long gap since February. He said he was a bit hesitant these past few months owing to the risk posed by Covid-19 pandemic. But he is now to take on assignments and has several dates lined up.

Lance said he enjoys the rivalry of Roman with cousin Jey Uso on WWE and is looking forward to the Hell In A Cell match for the Universal Champion title.