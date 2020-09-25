Roman Reigns Fuels Speculation Of Much Anticipated Match Against The Rock At WrestleMania 37

It will be a blockbuster match if Roman Reigns is to take on his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 37. It will be a treat for fans that have been waiting for this matchup for a long time. It will also be wonderful for WWE’s business. The Rock sparked this conversation when speaking to Hiram Garcia on his YouTube channel, he said he would be open to a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

In a video posted on Twitter, the former WWE champion said the decision would be great in terms of box-office draw. “(It) feels like the one (opponent) that would make sense would be Roman,” said DJ. He added that he would be honoured to go back to WWE and share the ring with Roman. He even said that he “would be honoured to have him (Roman) raise his hand in that one.”

That dialogue was bound to create hype. The idea got a further push after the official handle of WWE on BT Sport posted about the possible matchup. The post read, “Okay, it is official. We are fully onboard the hype train for @TheRock vs. @WWERomanReigns at WrestleMania.”

Read the tweet here:

Okay, it's official. We are fully onboard the hype train for @TheRock vs. @WWERomanReigns at WrestleMania "I would be honored, not only to share the ring with Roman and go back to WWE but have him raise his hand." pic.twitter.com/DiJ1IyeD50 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 23, 2020

And now, Roman himself has joined the hullabaloo. He has shown eagerness for the match with The Rock. He is also looking forward to his match against his other cousin Jey Uso at the WWE Clash of Champions.

Check out his tweet:

.@TheRock at #WrestleMania... Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family’s name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe. https://t.co/4uIOz0zHbb — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 23, 2020

He seems excited to face his cousins the way he put it, “My responsibility is putting our family's name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe.” The Big Dog, who recently aligned with Paul Heyman, is the current WWE Universal Champion.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on March 28th, 2021 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be exciting for the fans to watch wrestlers of the Samoan dynasty clash against each other.