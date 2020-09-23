Roman Reigns Says The Shield is Never Coming Back Because of Dean Ambrose

Roman Reigns believes it is highly unlikely that The Shield will ever be back together on WWE. Comprising Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Reigns, The Shield were active from 2012 to 2014, when they cemented their place as one of the top factions. But the trio broke up after Rollins turned against their partners to join hands with Triple H. Last year, Ambrose left WWE for AEW, where he goes by the name Jon Moxley.

In a fan interaction via Zoom arranged by The Mania Club, Reigns answered a bunch of questions. And he was asked to choose between the Samoa dynasty and The Shield, Reigns took a jibe at Moxley and said he doesn't expect The Shield to ever make a comeback. "Well I guess Ambrose or Moxley really [messed] that up. He just left us. I do not think The Shield will ever be recreated. That is because Mox went to AEW," answered Reigns.

He did acknowledge, however, how good they were together. He added, "I think we did the reunion thing a little too much the last." The WWE Universal Champion said it is not even worth revisiting, unless they disappear for half a decade and suddenly the fans get to hear the music. The idea is that unlikely according to him.

Moxley, who is now the World Champion at AEW, left WWE as he was not satisfied with his position there. Despite that he means well for his friends at WWE. In a recent interview, he talked about Roman Reigns' new storyline where he joins hands with Paul Heyman, former manager of Brock Lesnar. He admitted that he liked the concept and believes it will work.

Talking to The Sun, Moxley said, "The concept of (Reigns) and Paul Heyman was very cool to me. I think it is going to work out really good. I wanna turn on the TV and see (my friends at WWE) kicking a** and doing great."