Roman Reigns Says This Cricket Signal Reminds Him Triple H Dancing With The New Day

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who portrays a no-nonsense character in the WWE as the Head of the Table and the person who runs the SmackDown show, recently featured on Sony Sports’ LIVE studio show Extraaa Innings during the 2nd test of India tour of England to talk about cricket and the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021. There broke character and revealed his goofy self when he was asked to liken cricket umpire’s signals to WWE moves.

He was asked about three cricket signals, among which one was the dead-ball signal, the Tribal Chief said that the move reminds him of the instance when Triple H joined joined force with The New Day and started dancing.

“It almost looks like he is dancing with the New Day or something! Like the silly, you know kid dance that the New Day does. I’d say it is a hybrid DX-New Day dance move, or even that’s Triple H dancing. That’s Triple H dancing with the New Day right there," Roman Reigns said.

He then compared wide ball signal RK-Bro and powerplay signal to him warming up for Superman punch.

Reigns, who is all set to take on John Cena at WWE’s next pay-per-view event WWE SummerSlam has said that the mere fact that John Cena challenged him to face on his return proved that the Cenation Leader acknowledges him. After much drama the fight between the two generations was finalised after John Cena took the opportunity to sign the contract after Finn Balor who was originally poised to face Roman according to the WWE storyline was attacked by Baron Corbin.

Since the then the duo have been involved in continuous verbal volleys over the past few weeks. Recently, Roman Reigns featured on Sony Sports’ LIVE studio show Extraaa Innings during the 2nd test of India tour of England to talk about cricket and the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021. When asked about the most awaited match in a long time, Roman reminded that he’d already beaten John Cena at No Mercy 2017, and he is sure he can beat him yet again.

Watch Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021 LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) on August 22, 2021 starting with WWE SummerSlam 2021 Kickoff from 4.30 am IST followed by WWE SummerSlam from 5.30 am IST

