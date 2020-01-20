Take the pledge to vote

Roman Reigns Takes Dig at Bill Goldberg's Entrance Ritual on Twitter, WWE Superstar Responds

Roman Reigns explained why he punches a pad during his entry and also managed to slide in a dig at the legendary Bill Goldberg.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Roman Reigns Takes Dig at Bill Goldberg's Entrance Ritual on Twitter, WWE Superstar Responds
Roman Reigns, Bill Goldberg (Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has one of the more explosive entrances in the show. As a part of his entrance ritual, Reigns punches the ground at the top of the WWE stage before making his way down to the ring for a match.

An eagle-eyed WWE fan, however, noticed that instead of punching the ground, Reigns actually punches a small black pad instead, and questioned why it was so, in a now-deleted tweet.

Reigns took to Twitter to respond to the tweet and explained that since he has to perform '48 weeks a year', he has the pad so he does not damage his hand after doing the ritual a number of times. He also grabbed the chance to mock Goldberg for his pre-match ritual as well.

Reigns wrote, "Nothing to explain Nick. It's a little piece of pad. So I don't break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like, head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick."

Bill Goldberg has since then responded to Roman Reigns tweet, writing, "1 of those "C'mon man" ESPN moments. I'll stick with my old school ways ....seems to of worked 99% of the time. We all have bad days. I tend to tap into an entirely different level of intensity. Doesn't work for everyone. Kinda like the difference between #UGA & GeorgieTech."

According to a report in Givemesport, the reference is between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a team Reigns played football for in college, and Georgia Bulldogs, which Goldberg played for. The two universities are rivals in football.

Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode on Friday Night SmackDown, getting the chance to pick the stipulation for his upcoming match against King Corbin at WWE Royal Rumble. Following the match, Reigns revealed that they will face each other in a falls count anywhere match on the January 26 pay-per-view.

