Roman Reigns Would Smash MS Dhoni’s Numbers on The Cricket Field: Paul Heyman

Wrestling Entertainment fraternity’s hotshot manager Paul Heyman has always been a popular figure, especially with his antics and outspoken demeanour. The veteran, who is currently signed with the renowned wrestling promotion WWE, has raised eyebrows with a sly dig at the legendary India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Heyman, in an Instagram Stories, claimed that the WWE undisputed champion Roman Reigns could easily break all of Dhoni’s records on the cricket field. He also requested that his followers should acknowledge this fact.

“For the record, my tribal chief Roman Reigns would smash MS Dhoni’s numbers on the cricket field. And that is something everyone should acknowledge,” Heyman said.

The WWE manager’s comments on MS Dhoni came in reply to an article about his previous response to a 2019 tweet by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Back in 2019, ICC had lavished praises on Dhoni, while using one of Heyman’s iconic catchphrases as their caption. Heyman responded by tweeting back at ICC, demanding royalties for using his catchphrase.

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019

As an extension of his WWE character, Heyman continues to poke fun at celebrities on social media. Paul Heyman teamed up with Roman Reigns shortly after the latter made his triumphant return at SummerSlam 2020. Heyman has made tremendous efforts over the last two years to establish Reigns as the biggest superstar in pro wrestling.

The seasoned manager goes out of his way to make people aware of Reigns’ supremacy, using mediums like WWE TV, his official social media handles, or even interviews.

Dhoni has a massive fan following across all social media platforms and is widely regarded as one of the greatest leaders in cricket history. He is the Heartthrob of the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. However, Dhoni isn’t very active on social media, and it will be interesting to see whether he will respond to Heyman’s audacious claim.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was recently spotted at the quarterfinal game of the US Open with another cricketing legend Kapil Dev. The duo was seen in the stands of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on September 8. Alcaraz won the match and eventually went on to clinch the US Open title.

Keywords:

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here