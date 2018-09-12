English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Romelu Lukaku Bags Double as Belgium Sweep Iceland Aside
Romelu Lukaku scored two goals as World Cup semi-finalists Belgium began their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Iceland on Tuesday.
(Image: FIFA)
Romelu Lukaku scored two goals as World Cup semi-finalists Belgium began their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Iceland on Tuesday.
Eden Hazard converted a 29th-minute penalty after a foul on Lukaku, with the Manchester United striker netting a quick-fire second before adding a third in the closing stages.
Lukaku, also on the mark in Friday's 4-0 friendly defeat of Scotland, was brought down by a clumsy tackle from Sverrir Ingason and Hazard rolled the resulting spot-kick to the left of Hannes Halldorsson.
He then got himself on the scoresheet two minutes later by following up a rebound after a powerful Vincent Kompany header was pawed into his path by Halldorsson.
Thomas Meunier struck the outside of the post on the hour, although Belgium ultimately transformed their dominance into a third with nine minutes to play as Lukaku slotted away a fizzing cross from Dries Mertens.
Roberto Martinez's side move level on three points with Switzerland, who demolished Iceland 6-0 in St Gallen on Saturday.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
