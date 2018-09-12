GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Romelu Lukaku Bags Double as Belgium Sweep Iceland Aside

Romelu Lukaku scored two goals as World Cup semi-finalists Belgium began their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Iceland on Tuesday.

AFP

Updated:September 12, 2018, 8:31 AM IST
Romelu Lukaku scored two goals as World Cup semi-finalists Belgium began their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Iceland on Tuesday.

Eden Hazard converted a 29th-minute penalty after a foul on Lukaku, with the Manchester United striker netting a quick-fire second before adding a third in the closing stages.

Lukaku, also on the mark in Friday's 4-0 friendly defeat of Scotland, was brought down by a clumsy tackle from Sverrir Ingason and Hazard rolled the resulting spot-kick to the left of Hannes Halldorsson.

He then got himself on the scoresheet two minutes later by following up a rebound after a powerful Vincent Kompany header was pawed into his path by Halldorsson.

Thomas Meunier struck the outside of the post on the hour, although Belgium ultimately transformed their dominance into a third with nine minutes to play as Lukaku slotted away a fizzing cross from Dries Mertens.

Roberto Martinez's side move level on three points with Switzerland, who demolished Iceland 6-0 in St Gallen on Saturday.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
