English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Romelu Lukaku Misses Manchester United Training Before Juventus Game
Striker Romelu Lukaku and defender Diogo Dalot missed training on Tuesday ahead of Manchester United's Champions League match at Juventus but captain Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini returned.
Striker Romelu Lukaku and defender Diogo Dalot missed training on Tuesday ahead of Manchester United's Champions League match at Juventus but captain Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini returned.
Loading...
Striker Romelu Lukaku and defender Diogo Dalot missed training on Tuesday ahead of Manchester United's Champions League match at Juventus but captain Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini returned.
The match in Turin on Wednesday pits Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo against the team he played for from 2003-09.
Lukaku has been out of form, having failed to score for his club since mid-September, and was dropped to the bench for United's 2-1 home victory against Everton on Oct. 28.
The Belgian, who has scored only four Premier League goals so far this season, missed the trip to Bournemouth last Saturday due to injury.
Right-back Dalot, Fellaini and Valencia have all been absent due to injury but the latter two were part of the main group in Jose Mourinho's training session at Carrington before the travelling squad flew to Turin.
Serie A leaders Juventus are top of Group H on nine points, with United second on four. The Italians won the clash at Old Trafford 1-0 last month.
The match in Turin on Wednesday pits Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo against the team he played for from 2003-09.
Lukaku has been out of form, having failed to score for his club since mid-September, and was dropped to the bench for United's 2-1 home victory against Everton on Oct. 28.
The Belgian, who has scored only four Premier League goals so far this season, missed the trip to Bournemouth last Saturday due to injury.
Right-back Dalot, Fellaini and Valencia have all been absent due to injury but the latter two were part of the main group in Jose Mourinho's training session at Carrington before the travelling squad flew to Turin.
Serie A leaders Juventus are top of Group H on nine points, with United second on four. The Italians won the clash at Old Trafford 1-0 last month.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- Down Memory Lane: Five Famous Zimbabwe Test Victories
- Deepika, Ranveer's Dream House to be on the Lines of Shah Rukh's Mannat? Find Out
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- Apple iPhone XR Isn't Selling as Well as Expected, Nikkei Asian Review Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...