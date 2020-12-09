Ronald Koeman Reportedly Gets into a Tiff with Juventus Bench, Telling Them to Shut Up

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was reportedly involved in a bizarre touchline spat with the Juventus bench as his men suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Italian champions in the final UEFA Champions League Group G game on Tuesday.

Koeman endured a terrible night seeing his Catalan side being outplayed by the Italian champions at Camp Nou, but he also found their stars on the bench just as much as a nuisance. The former Dutch player and current manager of Barca became incensed with the opponent bench, who were demanding that Clement Lenglet be sent off. The French defender, who was already on a booking, was found handing the ball by VAR, which led to appeals from the Bianconeri bench for the removal of the French national.

Barca were already 2-0 down, following a penalty kick from Cristiano Ronaldo and a Weston McKennie superb effort in the first half.

According to a Football Italia report, the former Netherlands boss responded to the calls by shouting at opponents in the dugout bench to ‘shut up’ as they asked for a red card for Clement Lenglet. However, it was not enough to silence the Juventus bench who turned their attention towards the Dutchman, following his outburst.

Argentinian Paulo Dybala’s laughing following Koeman’s outburst seemed to have only incensed the matter and further fed to his anger as the Spanish club were completely humbled by the visitors at home. Ronaldo’s two penalty spots were enough to see his side to a 3-0 win. The two braces from the Portuguese veteran’s takes his tally to 14 goals at Camp Nou, which is remarkably more than any other away ground.

Although the hosts were already through, following five straight wins in the Champions League, they only needed to avoid defeat to advance as group winners. But after a resigned surrender to Andrea Pirlo's men, Barca will now be unseeded in the last-16 after finishing as group runners-up behind Juventus.

Meanwhile, the loss has also piled more pressure on Koeman who has not had the most auspicious start at Barcelona since taking over this summer. The club is currently struggling in the La Liga, however, they have progressed to the knockout stages in the European competition.