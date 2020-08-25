Ronald Koeman Wants Hyderabad FC Coach Albert Roca to Join Him at Barcelona: Report

Hyderabad FC had announced back in January of this year that former Bengaluru FC Albert Roca as their head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL).

With the coronavirus-delayed ISL season around the corner, a recent report in TOI suggests new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman wants Albert Roca to join him at Camp Nou.

Koeman, who gave up his job as the Netherlands head coach, to take the helm at Barcelona after the sacking of Quique Setien, and will have Alfred Schreuder and Henrik Larsson as part of his coaching staff and reportedly wants Roca to join him.

Roca, who has worked at Barcelona previously with Dutch manager Frank Rijkaard, between 2003-08, has a two-year contract with Hyderabad that ends in May 2022

Hyderabad FC, who finished last in their debut campaign last year, winning just two of their 18 league matches, hired Roca, who has experience coaching in India when he took Bengaluru FC to the AFC Cup final.

“Yes, there is an offer (from Barcelona), but we are waiting for more clarity. This is in the early stages and we expect to know more about this on Tuesday. We don’t know how to react to this," a senior club official told TOI.

“Obviously, it’s a big opportunity for Roca to go to Barcelona, but Hyderabad FC have to look at their own interest too. The club depends a lot on Roca,” the senior club added.

“This is not an easy decision. We are hoping we can find an amicable solution,” said the official.