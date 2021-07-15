Ronaldo And Messi Endorse Bidi In India

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the most gifted players to ever grace football, are back in the news for some hilarious reason this time. The two world famous footballers, who have nine Ballon d’Ors between them, are endorsing Bidi in India.

After the Argentina-Brazil finals, Ronaldo and Messi get their first endorsement contract in India !😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/uKcSmqFTTY— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 14, 2021

West Bengal, the state known for its football frenzy, now has ‘Ronaldo Biri’ and ‘Messi Biri’ brands with the photos of the two star players on the respective Bidi packet. One Ronaldo Bidi factory produces ‘Ronaldo Biri’ while the Arif Bidi factory promotes its product using Messi’s name.

The state has two of the most successful and renowned clubs in Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, who have acted as pipelines for players in the Indian National Football Team for the past seven to eight decades.

Thus, it comes as a little surprise due to the fan base that is on the west side of the country.

Many people amusingly reacted to the photos on Twitter saying, ‘Messi and Ronaldo finally land their first Indian endorsement contracts.’ While others said, “the fittest athletes in the world are endorsing Indian Bidi’. Where have we come to?”

The photos of Bidi packets went viral once few users shared those on Twitter. Now, it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo or Messi file a case against the Bidi company who is selling products in their name.

But until then, fans can look at it in an amusing way while the sellers pocket the extra commission in an unusual way.

