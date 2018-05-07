English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ronaldo Ankle Injury 'A Small Thing': Zidane
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he was not too concerned with Cristiano Ronaldo's ankle injury after the Portuguese striker was unable to continue in the second half of his side's 2-2 draw at arch rivals Barcelona on Sunday
Reuters
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he was not too concerned with Cristiano Ronaldo's ankle injury after the Portuguese striker was unable to continue in the second half of his side's 2-2 draw at arch rivals Barcelona on Sunday.
Ronaldo's ankle was trod on by Gerard Pique as he scored Madrid's first equaliser in the 15th minute and he looked in discomfort but continued for the rest of the half and was replaced by Marco Asensio at the start of the second period.
Madrid play the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 26 but Zidane said he did not think Ronaldo was in danger of missing the showpiece in Kiev.
"He's not great right now but I think it's going to be a small thing, it was only a bad movement," Zidane told a news conference.
"I can't say how long he'll be out for, tomorrow he'll have a scan, but I think it'll be a small thing for him. We're not worried about the final, we're all going to be there."
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
