Ronaldo Arrives in Turin Ahead of Juventus Unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo has landed in Turin ahead of his official unveiling as Juventus' superstar summer signing on Monday afternoon, the Serie A champions announced on Sunday."Now arriving in Turin: @Cristiano!" the club wrote on its Twitter account, alongside a photo of Ronaldo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in front of the private jet that brought him to Italy at Turin's Caselle airport.Juventus then posted a video of the plane landing and the player stepping down from the plane his entourage before being whisked off by club officials in a car with blacked out windows.Ronaldo was expected to land in Italy on Monday morning after surprising the world and asking for a 100 million-euro ($116 million) move from European champions Real Madrid, with daily Repubblica reporting that as many as 20,000 fans were expected to greet him at the airport.However Ronaldo, who won four of the last five Champions Leagues with his former club, will now head for the Allianz Stadium for medicals on Monday before facing journalists' questions at a media conference scheduled for 1630 GMT.There the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will sign a four-year contract worth a reported 30 million euros a season in a deal that Italian media says will cost Juventus a total of 350 million euros.La Repubblica reports that he will meet the team -- who have begun pre-season training -- on Monday afternoon, but will join them officially later in the month when they begin their summer tour of the United States.