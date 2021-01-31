Ronaldo Doesn't Always Have To Score For Juve - Pirlo

GENOA, Italy: Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said his side can cope when Cristiano Ronaldo does not score after the Portuguese failed to net in their win at Sampdoria on Saturday to go three league games without a goal for the first time since August, 2019.

Three matches without a goal is hardly a scoring drought, but by Ronaldo’s standards it represents a dry spell of sorts and he has registered only once in his last five Serie A starts.

“Ronaldo goals are not always important for us,” Pirlo told reporters.

“He made a good assist for the second goal and it’s okay to score without his goals. We do not rely on him.”

Goals from Federico Chiesa and a late strike from substitute Aaron Ramsey earned champions Juve the win that moved them within seven points of leaders AC Milan and above AS Roma into third place in the standings.

Pirlo, however, stills wants to see more from his players as they look to secure their 10th successive Italian league title.

“We did very well throughout the game but we can do even better,” Pirlo added.

“Slowly we are growing, we begin to absorb things. It wasn’t easy without much (pre-season) preparation, as I had to see what so many players were like in matches, rather than on training pitch.”