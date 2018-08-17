English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ronaldo Gets Nod For Juventus Debut Against Chievo
Cristiano Ronaldo is curious to find out about life in Serie A and will make his debut in the opening match of the season for champions Juventus against Chievo in Verona, coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Friday
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo is curious to find out about life in Serie A and will make his debut in the opening match of the season for champions Juventus against Chievo in Verona, coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Friday.
Allegri said the 33-year-old was eager to play in Serie A after his 100 million euro ($117 million) transfer from Real Madrid last month.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has appeared in two warm-up friendlies for Juventus but did not travel with the team to the United States.
"I didn't give Ronaldo any advice. He's very intrigued to understand how teams play in Italy," said Allegri as Juventus begin their campaign on Saturday.
"Ronaldo will make his debut. (Wojciech) Szczesny, (Giorgio) Chiellini, (Leonardo) Bonucci and (Miralem) Pjanic will play and the two full-backs on each side will be (Joao) Cancelo and Alex Sandro.
"Everyone is in good condition, even (Mario) Mandzukic and (Blaise) Matuidi, who both went all the way to the final in the World Cup."
But Allegri warned his team not to rely too much on the Portuguese superstar as they target an eighth straight Serie A title.
"It's time to put aside the excitement of the arrival of great players and the greatest of all, we have to keep our feet on the ground, keep a low profile," continued Allegri.
"We mustn't make the mistake of thinking that we can win because we have Cristiano. He's an added value in a team that has played two Champions finals in the last four years."
"Players like Ronaldo are different from all the others: it shows in what he has won, he is a stimulus for everyone.
"It will be a difficult campaign and we need to be prepared and remain focused, because tomorrow at 18:00 (1600GMT) the season begins and we will find a tough Chievo side waiting for us.
"I'm curious to see how the team fares."
Also Watch
Allegri said the 33-year-old was eager to play in Serie A after his 100 million euro ($117 million) transfer from Real Madrid last month.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has appeared in two warm-up friendlies for Juventus but did not travel with the team to the United States.
"I didn't give Ronaldo any advice. He's very intrigued to understand how teams play in Italy," said Allegri as Juventus begin their campaign on Saturday.
"Ronaldo will make his debut. (Wojciech) Szczesny, (Giorgio) Chiellini, (Leonardo) Bonucci and (Miralem) Pjanic will play and the two full-backs on each side will be (Joao) Cancelo and Alex Sandro.
"Everyone is in good condition, even (Mario) Mandzukic and (Blaise) Matuidi, who both went all the way to the final in the World Cup."
But Allegri warned his team not to rely too much on the Portuguese superstar as they target an eighth straight Serie A title.
"It's time to put aside the excitement of the arrival of great players and the greatest of all, we have to keep our feet on the ground, keep a low profile," continued Allegri.
"We mustn't make the mistake of thinking that we can win because we have Cristiano. He's an added value in a team that has played two Champions finals in the last four years."
"Players like Ronaldo are different from all the others: it shows in what he has won, he is a stimulus for everyone.
"It will be a difficult campaign and we need to be prepared and remain focused, because tomorrow at 18:00 (1600GMT) the season begins and we will find a tough Chievo side waiting for us.
"I'm curious to see how the team fares."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India is One of the Corrupt, Pretentious & Hypocrite Countries in the World: Annu Kapoor
- Biggest Legoland Park to Feature Eight Themed Lands in New York
- Apple Claims No Customer Data Stolen by Australian Teen Hacker
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...