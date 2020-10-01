SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Champions League Draw: Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus to Face Lionel Messi's Barcelona in Group Stage

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face as Juventus drew Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time.

Messi's Barcelona was drawn from the pot of second-seeded teams Thursday into the group where Ronaldo's Juventus team was already placed as a top seed.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo and the 33-year-old Messi had a long-standing rivalry in the Spanish league when the Portugal star was with Real Madrid, but have never faced each other so early in the Champions League.

Champions League Draw: Highlights

They did meet in the 2009 final, when Messi scored as Barcelona beat Ronaldo and Manchester United 2-0.

Next Story
Loading