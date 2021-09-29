Ronda Rousey and Husband Travis Browne Announce the Birth of Daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne have become parents to a baby girl. The couple took to their respective social media accounts to announce the arrival of the little life.

The “Baddest Woman On The Planet" made a special post on her Instagram handle on September 28 to introduce her baby girl to the world. Along with posting two beautiful pictures, she revealed the name of her child in the caption.

“La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne," Ronda wrote in the caption

Rousey’s husband and former heavyweight Travis also posted a handful of stunning pictures with the little bundle of joy. Meanwhile, it was the caption by Travis that won many hearts on the Internet. “Welcome to this world La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved.” Travis wrote.

Though Travis and Rousey have announced the name of their baby girl, the couple is yet to share the first pictures of the newborn. Notably, this is Travis’ third child as he already has two sons with his ex-wife, Erin Bowne, namely Kaleo and Keawe.

Rousey had shared the news of her pregnancy in April with an adorable YouTube video. She had made an appearance in the video along with her husband Travis and a four-month-old baby bump. The former UFC legend had also shared a small snippet of the couple’s finding of her pregnancy in the clip. Rousey and Travis are rumoured to be dating since 2015 while the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Rousey’s daughter has also sparked the rumours of her return to the WWE world. Rousey last featured in WrestleMania 35 where she lost her RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in the first-ever women’s main event.

