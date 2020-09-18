Ronda Rousey Hints at Her Return To Action in WWE; Looks Forward to Rematch with Natalya

Ronda Rousey has been missing in action since her loss at the WrestleMania 35, which saw her 231-day long streak as Raw Women's Champion – second longest in history – end. That was her first ever loss at WWE, losing the title to Becky Lynch.

“Rowdy” was recently seen training in the ring and now in a tweet, she has hinted that she might return to action soon. She responded to a tweet shared by WWE, revisiting the 2018 RAW match between Rousey and Natalya. Calling it one of her favourite matches, Rousey wrote that she is “looking forward to a rematch someday.”

One of my fav matches - such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day ❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

Soon after the twitter post, fans lined up to display their eagerness to have her back. Comments like “We miss you champ” and “We miss you Ronnie” started flowing in. One fan, who had admittedly quit watching the game, expressed to start again. “Very cool, I'll be more than happy to get back into watching WWE just to see that and I'd be cheering you on all the way,” he commented on the post.

Rousey, who is also a former MMA fighter, has been very active on social media lately. During the pandemic, she indulged in binge watching television shows, reading books and much more. Only yesterday, she finished watching the American mystery drama web series The OA on Netflix. She tweeted, “Just finished #TheOA last night and I am seriously depressed there will be no season three.” She even gave away some spoilers, which we won’t mention here for obvious reasons.

Earlier, Rousey – who is also an Olympic bronze medal winner in judo – had expressed reluctance in coming back to WWE. She had admitted she wasn’t sure if she would ever return. This latest development brings hope to thousands of fans. While it is hard to say at this point when and how she will make her return, we are sure that her fans would love to have their champ back.