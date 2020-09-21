Ronda Rousey Is Not Pleased With Becky Lynch Being Given Same Rating As Her On WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been away from wrestling for a while now and is enjoying her time indoors during the ongoing pandemic. Recently, she streamed herself trying her hand on the newly launched WWE 2K Battlegrounds. She interacted with the fans while delivering a monologue about the game she was playing. She was not pleased when she saw that Becky Lynch was rated 91, same as her.

“They gave Becky the same (rating) as me! She (Becky) knows that it is bullsh**t,” said Rousy. She added that she will leave Becky Lynch's box (in the game) alone. “I do not want a ginger box. Nobody does. Except for Seth Rollins maybe. But that is his thing,” she said.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a wrestling video game which was released in September this year. Through her Facebook post, Ronda Rousey was also trying to help raise money for the California Fire Foundation. “Help us raise money for the California Fire Foundation! If you can't donate, just share the stream,” she wrote.

Throughout 2019, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch were having a bitter contest and it was not just limited to WWE. Becky even took a dig at Rousey’s husband Travis Browne, which did not go down well with the latter.

At WrestleMania 35, Rousey’s 231-day long streak as Raw Women's Champion came to an end, losing the title to Becky Lynch. That was her first-ever loss at WWE. Since then she has been missing from the game. However, in a recent Twitter post, Rousey hinted that she might return to action soon. She commented on a Twitter post by WWE, showing her 2018 RAW match against Natalya. She wrote that she was looking forward to a rematch. This was welcomed by thousands of her fans.