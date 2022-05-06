Rookie on F1 Grid: Fans Smell a Stinker in Miami, And It’s Not All Coming from the Fake Marina

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport worldwide and has gained massive following in recent years even in countries that don’t get to roll out the red carpet for racing; India being one of those countries and this author being one of those followers. This column is my attempt to connect with other new fans of the sport and share with them my journey of exploring this fast, furious, and yes, at times, frustrating, sport.

“Mom, can we have Monaco?”

“No, we have Monaco at home”

The Monaco at home:

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix might never be able to live down this one or its avatars doing the rounds of Twitter. From demands for Jesus doppelganger Antonio Giovinazzi to walk on the ‘water’ to warnings against victory cannonballs, the fake harbour at the Miami International Autodrome is a gift that keeps giving.

It was bad enough when photos of the under-construction fake marina were leaked online but the painted-on water, complete with the shimmering effect – Florida is the sunshine state after all — has been too much for fans and followers to bear.

the miami grand prix putting yachts and painted water on land around the track is peak “we have the monaco grand prix at home” vibes— Hayley McGoldrick (@GoldieOnSports) May 2, 2022

Progress on the fake marina at Miami, I honestly do not even know what to say about this pic.twitter.com/QBz2WzI7O6— EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) April 25, 2022

Fake marina. Miami trying so hard to be Monaco… pic.twitter.com/IHoJEWa9Ku— Scherazade (@ScherazadeMS) April 26, 2022

The fake Marina at the #MiamiGP is very silly. It's OK if you think it's very silly.Like, it's fine if F1 wants to do this weird fake movie set stuff but you've got to accept people are going to find it very silly. — Chain Bear (@chainbear) May 2, 2022

Nothing to see here, just Craig Slater having a swim at the #MiamiGP's fake harbour 😂 pic.twitter.com/LB48SQgedq— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 3, 2022

Me after paying $2,000 for a standing ticket #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/wGQqhV5bQs— Matt Amys (@mattamys) May 2, 2022

The Miami GP circuit marina be looking like Super Mario 64 water. #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/vg3Srkhjn8— Chris (@Morbidly_Thicc) May 1, 2022

If I don’t see Antonio Giovinazzi walk across the “water” in Miami then formula 1 really has failed us— aoife oneill 🏎 (@aoife_s29) April 30, 2022

That last one may actually come true as Antonio Giovinazzi, reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari, has confirmed he will be in Miami for the race weekend. So Charles Leclerc won’t be the only man in red under pressure (looking at you @ScuderiaFerrari admin). The stick-on harbour may also actually get some water with weather projections teasing rain for Sunday after a typical Florida sun-fest on Friday and Saturday.

It is not so much an outrage as it is an opportunity to mock the intrinsic Americanism of the spectacle — big, bling, and borrowed. Formula One roars into Miami to build up on the success of the Austin GP and once again challenge the supremacy of NASCAR and IndyCar in the American market. And it immediately proceeds to copy Monaco, the crowning jewel of F1.

Celebrities? Check.

Millionaires? Check.

Billionaires? Check.

Star athletes? Check.

Champagne? Check.

Waterfront circuit? Well…

The original plan going as far back as 2018 was to have the race in the downtown area of Miami and over a bridge into the Port of Miami but a legal objection by one of Miami’s most influential residents’ associations saw the plan go bust.

Enter Stephen Ross, owner of the pro football team Miami Dolphins and a real estate developer, who offered up his Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, some 10 miles from the more desirable venue. The billionaire leads the Miami Grand Prix consortium and at one point was close to buying F1 before Liberty Media snapped it up in 2017. (The American company owns the sport in that it bought Formula One Group which is responsible for F1’s upkeep in 2017).

So instead of the turquoise bay, you have a 24,000 square-foot beach club zone with pools and luxury cabanas, and a simulated marina with dry-docked yacht. All this Miami glamour is packed into what essentially is a parking lot. Yes, the circuit has been built in a gigantic car park, hopefully avoiding the fate of the ridiculed Vegas races of 1981-82 around the Ceasars Palace hotel parking lot.

And none of it is cheap to attend. According to a number crunch by vegainsider.com, Monaco is still the most expensive race ticket for 2022 at $700 for a three-day grandstand ticket, and Miami is a close second at $640.

But here’s the thing – fans have long accepted the streets and stands of Monte Carlo, Monaco as being the domain of the uber-rich in what is already a niche and exclusive sport. The status of Monaco as a tax haven and the exclusive residency rules of this luxuriously scenic principality that has its own royal family have helped lend a regal reverence to the fact that the Monaco Grand Prix is not for everyone. In recent years, this reverence has also come to be extended to the Singapore GP which takes place at night around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

But Miami? How can F1 reel in millions of new Americans, mostly young, into the sport hook, line and sinker with the Drive to Survive bait only to roll out the red carpet for those with deep pockets who value the event’s Instagram quotient more than the race itself! And this is the actual beef a sizeable chunk of F1 fans have with the Miami Grand Prix – it’s premium and physically inaccessible, even more so than what F1 is notorious for.

Unlike most other races, barring Monaco, celebrities (Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to name a few) and millionaires on yachts and cabanas may outnumber fans on stands, the faux resort and marina further eating into precious real estate that could have been used to accommodate actual lovers of the sport who match its crazy. Just ask the Aussies.

Austin whetted average Americans’ appetite for F1 races at home with 400,000 trooping to the Texas GP over three days last year – the biggest crowd of the 2021 season. The Circuit of the Americas in Austin has a capacity of 1,50,000 but the Miami International Autodrome is capped at 85,000, all sold out.

The footfall expected this weekend is around 300,000, and the cheapest of these entries is the Friday general admission pass for $300. The Friday ticket gets you a peek at practice, $400 is the cheapest one for Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday, the race day, will cost you $500 minimum, but only from five areas of the F1 campus.

Then come the beach club tickets. The ‘sand ticket’ costs $1,000 that gets you trackside viewing and access to a private bar. The ‘deck ticket’ is double that at $2,000 which is set to stage view from the pool area, but you need to be 21 to get into a private area that comes with the ticket.

According to a report in Motorbiscuit.com, the hospitality tickets sold out in the first week at up to $10,000. A single spot on the real yacht in fake water will cost $9,500 for one person, $19,000 for two people and the four-person ‘yacht club’ package reportedly costs $38,000.

The Paddock Club and Champions Club tickets, the priciest and most exclusive at any circuit, went for anything between $50,000 and $150,000.

According to a report in The Associated Press, the luxury suites never went on sale for the public as 5,000 deposits for $5,000 each inundated the organisers early on. A pair of Sunday seats on the start/finish line are listed for just under $14,000 each. The Family Grandstands and the Beach Grandstands were probably the cheapest tickets, but still costed between $700 and $900, Motorbiscuit.com reported.

The skewed ratio of affordable seating has not gone down well with a section of the fans who are frustrated by F1 runners’ flip-flop between accessibility and affluence.

Miami GP tickets back under $1,000 on ticket master. Still outrageous pricing though. Not gonna spend $800, drive 4 and a half hours in my tiny Chevy or in my mystery reliability BMW, sell my soul for parking, spend $25 for water, sit in a cramped seat, and drive back for that.— Kevin Antink🇺🇦 (@antink_kevin) May 6, 2022

actually shocked at the miami ticket pricesi really feel like they are turning it into a show and a celeb hub they want to grow audience in the us but how the hell is that accessible for new fans if it is so exclusive??? — barbara (@carlos55sainz) May 1, 2022

F1 Miami Grand Prix race week has arrived (but only for the wealthy elite). No, ticket prices are not affordable. pic.twitter.com/e2LIa0BQ6W— Florida Open Wheel (@FL_Open_Wheel) May 4, 2022

Cheapest ticket to the Miami Grand Prix is they let you sit in a lawn chair on the tennis court and watch the race form your phone pic.twitter.com/HStb5NKnJF— jordi (@theonlyjordan__) May 4, 2022

The average price for a 2022 Miami GP ticket: $2,171Average Price per Ticket 2021 Austin GP: $705 — Sagar (@F1Accountant) May 5, 2022

me swimming around the fake miami marina because it’s the only ticket I could afford pic.twitter.com/hOJWgBK8db— Maude (@schumihoney) April 30, 2022

It's cheaper to fly to Monaco, watch the race from a boat for like $600 for the weekend, stay in an Airbnb, and fly back to the US than to get tickets to the US Grand Prix or the Miami Grand Prix 🙃 what the hell!? pic.twitter.com/8euirJo4O3— ❣️T ✨RIC3👍 (@balaclavabestie) April 21, 2022

But hey, no one else is complaining, least of all the hospitality industry in Miami. Raring for some action after the dismal two years of Covid-19, hotels in Miami are offering suites at an eye-popping $100,000 for the three-day gala. Dinner reservations are being grabbed up at $3,000 per person, making for one hedonistic F1 weekend.

It’s just as apt that German auto giant Volkswagen chose this week to announce its blessing for its premium brands Porsche and Audi to join Formula One, partnering with Red Bull and McLaren with if the buzz is to be believed.

But that’s the beauty of having two American circuits on the calendar. Fans who cannot afford Miami can always enjoy no-frills Texas in October. And to borrow from Will Buxton, a.k.a the self-deprecating Captain Obvious of F1, wait till you see drivers go around the fake Eiffel Tower in Vegas next year.

Good, bad, or ugly (literally), the organisers are lapping it all up because in marketing, and particularly motorsport marketing, there’s nothing called bad press.

“I think people are enjoying it. I think the people on the back of those yachts watching the race will have fun, and I think the people that are sort of poking fun at it, I think it’s funny, and it’s great,” Autosport quoted Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel as saying about the reaction to the vinyl water on the fake marina.

More memes, more money. Right?

