1-MIN READ

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson to Feature in Coronavirus Relief Golf Charity Match

Rory McIlroy (L) and Dustin Johnson (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Rory McIlroy (L) and Dustin Johnson (Photo Credit: Reuters)

A statement said 'appropriate testing measures' would be put in place to protect the health of players, production crew and others on site.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
Miami: Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will face off against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins match to raise money for the coronavirus relief effort, organisers announced on Monday.

The TaylorMade Driving Relief event will take place on May 17 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, a joint statement said.

The PGA Tour, NBC Sports and Britain's Sky Sports will televise the match, which will raise funds for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation, two organisations helping to lead COVID-19 relief efforts.

No spectators will be allowed to access the event, which will follow strict social distancing guidelines as laid down by the US Centers for Disease Control.

A statement said "appropriate testing measures" would be put in place to protect the health of players, production crew and others on site.

Organisers said the match would be the first televised golf event since the COVID-19 pandemic brought sport around the world to a standstill in March.

"We are excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Golf fans around the world can look forward to a unique, interactive and entertaining event that will help those in need."

The golfing calendar has been thrown into disarray since the coronavirus crisis erupted, with the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour suspended and several golf majors either postponed or cancelled.

The US PGA Tour last month said it planned to resume in June, with the first four events due to take place without spectators.

