Rotterdam Open: Maple Syrup-drinking Vasek Pospisil Stuns Top Seed Daniil Medvedev
Rotterdam Open 2020: Vasek Pospisil advanced to pre-quarterfinals with a straight sets win over Daniil Medvedev.
Vasek Pospisil (Photo Credit: @VasekPospisil)
Rotterdam: Canada's Vasek Pospisil, who stunned fans by sipping maple syrup during the Montpellier ATP final at the weekend, continued his impressive form Wednesday when he defeated top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3 at the Rotterdam tournament.
Pospisil, a former top 30 player now ranked 104, saved six of seven break points as he clinched a seventh top 10 career victory.
The 29-year-old Canadian made the final in Montpellier on Sunday where he lost to home star Gael Monfils.
However, he caused a stir on social media when he was photographed drinking from a bottle of maple syrup, the emblematic drink of Canada.
"Maple Syrup: Best Sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You're Welcome, World," he tweeted earlier this week.
Maple Syrup 🍁:Best Sports performance drink.Anti-cancerous properties.Rich in nutrients & minerals.Fights against terrorists.Shockingly good in coffee.A great friend.You’re Welcome, World.🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/89Roh4R8dV— Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) February 10, 2020
Pospisil will face Serbia's Filip Krajinovic for a spot in the Rotterdam quarter-finals.
