Rotterdam Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Men's Doubles Semi-finals
Rotterdam Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov beat fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the men's doubles quarter-finals.
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov (Photo Credit: @rakutenopen)
Rotterdam: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the men's doubles semi-finals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament with an impressive win over fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau here.
The unseeded Indo-Canadian combine beat the Romanian-Dutch pairing of Tecau and Rojer 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a quarter-final played on Thursday.
Bopanna and Shapovalov had a decent first serve percentage of 67 and won three of the seven break points on offer.
They next meet the winners of the quarter-final between Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, and, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: The Second Round of Love and Longing Disappoints Big Time
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions
- Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Fighting with Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral, Here's What Happened
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- Democrat Pres Candidate Michael Bloomberg's Campaign Takes a 'Meme' Turn