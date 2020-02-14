Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rotterdam Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Men's Doubles Semi-finals

Rotterdam Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov beat fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Rotterdam Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Men's Doubles Semi-finals
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov (Photo Credit: @rakutenopen)

Rotterdam: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the men's doubles semi-finals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament with an impressive win over fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau here.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian combine beat the Romanian-Dutch pairing of Tecau and Rojer 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a quarter-final played on Thursday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had a decent first serve percentage of 67 and won three of the seven break points on offer.

They next meet the winners of the quarter-final between Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, and, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

Read full article
