Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Rotterdam Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Quarter-finals After Thrilling Win
Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov defeated John Peers-Michael Venus in three sets to enter quarter-finals of Rotterdam Open.
File photo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov. (Photo Credit: @rakutenopen)
Rotterdam: India's Rohan Bopanna teamed up with Canada's Denis Shapovalov to enter the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open with a hard-fought victory over Australia's John Peers and Michael Venus here.
The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Peers-Venus 7-6, 6-7, 10-8 in a thrilling match at the ATP 500 event.
After winning the first set tie-break, the duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost the second in another close tie-break, as fortunes fluctuated.
However, the 39-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Shapovalov's resolve to fight till the end.
Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders
- Industrial Revolution Contaminated Himalayas Hundreds of Years Before Humans Actually Step Foot
- Google, WhatsApp And Facebook May Soon Discuss Ways to Block Rape Videos And Child Porn
- Harsh Goenka Compares This 'Snoopy' Dog with Neighbours in Hilarious Video, Wins Twitter
- 'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections