1-min read

Rotterdam Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Quarter-finals After Thrilling Win

Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov defeated John Peers-Michael Venus in three sets to enter quarter-finals of Rotterdam Open.

Updated:February 12, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
File photo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov. (Photo Credit: @rakutenopen)

Rotterdam: India's Rohan Bopanna teamed up with Canada's Denis Shapovalov to enter the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open with a hard-fought victory over Australia's John Peers and Michael Venus here.

The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Peers-Venus 7-6, 6-7, 10-8 in a thrilling match at the ATP 500 event.

After winning the first set tie-break, the duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost the second in another close tie-break, as fortunes fluctuated.

However, the 39-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Shapovalov's resolve to fight till the end.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday.

