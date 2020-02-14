Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Rotterdam Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slow Start to Year Continues as He Loses in 2nd Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in straight sets to Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the second round of Rotterdam Open.

AFP

Updated:February 14, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rotterdam Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slow Start to Year Continues as He Loses in 2nd Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Rotterdam: Stefanos Tsitsipas' slow start to the year continued as the Greek star suffered a second-round defeat by Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in Rotterdam on Thursday.

The world number six, who was knocked out of the Australian Open last month by Milos Raonic in the third round, slumped to a 5-7, 4-6 loss in the Netherlands.

Bedene saved five break points before snatching the opening set courtesy of a break in the 11th game, before easing through the second to set up a quarter-final against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"He was probably the better player in most of the first set, he was serving really well," Bedene, the world number 52, told atptour.com after beating second-seeded Tsitsipas.

"I stayed focused and it was good towards the end."

Tsitsipas, who won the season-ending ATP Finals last year, now has a 3-4 losing record in 2020.

In-form Russian Andrey Rublev and Gael Monfils, who plays fellow Frenchman Gilles Simon later on Thursday, are the only top-eight seeds remaining in the draw.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev lost to Vasek Pospisil in the opening round, while Italian teenager Jannik Sinner saw off Belgian fourth seed David Goffin 7-6 (9/7), 7-5.

Sinner, who won last year's NextGen Finals in Milan, claimed his first victory over a player ranked in the world's top 10.

"I feel great, especially now in this moment," said Sinner.

The 18-year-old will take on Spain's Pablo Carreno-Busta for a place in the semi-finals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram