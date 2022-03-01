RoundGlass Tennis Academy's Rushil Khosla to Lead Indian Challenge at Junior Davis Cup 2022 Qualifying Event

Rushil Khosla, a trainee at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh, will lead the Indian contingent at the forthcoming Junior Davis Cup 2022 Qualifying Event, which is set to take place in Malaysia from April 4-9, 2022.

Fifteen-year-old Khosla is the highest-ranked player in India in the U-16 age category and third in the U-18 bracket. His current International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Ranking is 152.

“Playing for India at the Junior Davis Cup has always been my target and it feels amazing to represent my country on an international stage. I am grateful to my family and coach Aditya Sachdeva sir for their continuous support. I hope to make them proud with my performance,” said Khosla.

Aditya Sachdeva, Technical Director, RoundGlass Tennis Academy, said, “This is a wonderful moment for us at the Academy. Our goal is to develop world-class athletes through the principles of Wholistic Wellbeing and give them the opportunity to explore their potential. We aim to create role models for the future and Rushil’s selection for the Indian team will certainly inspire many budding players. We wish him all the very best!”

Launched by the ITF as the ‘World Youth Cup’ in 1985, the Junior Davis Cup is an international team competition for boys in the age category of 16 and under. Countries from across the globe enter regional qualifying events, with 16 nations making it to the Finals. Over the years, many of the world’s leading tennis stars, such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Roddick, have taken part in the competition.

