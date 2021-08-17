Rousing Reception for Neeraj Chopra: Feast for 30,000 People Prepared to Welcome Olympic Gold Medallist Home

It has been over a week since Neeraj Chopra’s historic triumph in the 2020 Tokyo Games, yet the whole country is still rejoicing the javelin star’s remarkable feat in the Japanese Capital. On Saturday, August 7, on a sultry evening in Tokyo, Neeraj scripted history by becoming the first-ever track and field athlete from India to bag a medal in the Summer Olympics after hitting a brilliant throw of 87.58m in the final of the men’s javelin throw event. He has also become only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal in the Olympic Games.

The ‘Golden Boy’ of India returned home on Monday, August 9, and was greeted by a huge crowd at the Indira Gandhi Airport of Delhi. And, now, the Haryana lad is set to receive a grand welcome at his hometown Panipat as a feast for 30,000 has been prepared in Samalkha in his honour. Speaking about his return, Neeraj’s mother, Saroj Devi said, “He will be receiving a grand welcome, I have prepared ‘churma’ for him.”

“We will keep his gold medal in the ‘mandir’ (temple),” Neeraj’s mother told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, after winning the gold medal, Neeraj dedicated his feat to the late Milkha Singh, saying that he would have gone to meet the legendary sprinter “has he been alive.” Neeraj was in terrific form since the start of 2021. He started the year with a gold medal in the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa in Lisbon with a throw of 83.18 metres. He also finished at the number one spot in the men’s javelin qualifying event in the 2020 Tokyo Games on August 4 with a throw of 86.65m before taking the historic gold in the final.

With Chopra’s gold medal on the last day, the Indian Olympic contingent finished the marquee event with seven medals in their kitty.

