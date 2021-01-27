Royal Rumble 2021: Here's a List of Winners Through the Years

The Royal Rumble is one of the most iconic and grand matches in the WWE universe. The highly anticipated pay per view (PPV) is a multi-person battle royal whose participants enter at timed intervals and the sole objective is to be the last man/woman standing in the ring.

Ever since its inception in 1988, the annual event has grown in participant size and also its popularity among the fans. However, since WWE started its men's and women's Royal Rumble matches each year, it’s popularity and viewership has soared to new heights. This year’s edition of the Royal Rumble PPV will take place on January 31 ((Monday, February 1 India time) at the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field, in Tampa, Florida. The company has lined up quite a few exciting matches which include Bill Goldberg fighting Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title. While Kevin Owens takes on Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

As the Royal Rumble event is just days away, we take a look at its winners through the years.

1988, Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario.

Winner: Hacksaw Jim Duggan

1989, The Summit, Houston, Texas

Winner: Big John Studd

1990, Orlando Arena, Florida

Winner: Hulk Hogan

1991, Miami Arena, Florida

Winner: Hulk Hogan

1992, Knickerbocker Arena, New York

Winner: Ric Flair

1993, ARCO Arena, Sacramento, California

Winner: Yokozuna

1994, Providence Civic Center Providence, Rhode Island

Winner: Bret Hart and Lex Luger (Hart and Luger jointly won the title by last eliminating each other)

1995, USF Sun Dome Tampa, Florida

Winner: Shawn Michaels

1996, Selland Arena, Fresno, California

Winner: Shawn Michaels

1997, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Winner: Stone Cold Steve Austin

1998, San Jose Arena, California

Winner: Stone Cold Steve Austin

1999, Arrowhead Pond, Anaheim, California

Winner: Mr. McMahon

2000, Madison Square Garden, New York

Winner: The Rock

2001, New Orleans Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Winner: Stone Cold Steve Austin

2002, Philips Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Winner: Triple H

2003, FleetCenter, Boston, Massachusetts

Winner: Brock Lesner

2004, Wachovia Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Winner: Chris Benoit

2005, Save Mart Center Fresno, California

Winner: Batista

2006, American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida

Winner: Rey Mysterio

2007, AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Winner: The Undertaker

2008, Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Winner: John Cena

2009, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Winner: Randy Orton

2010, Philips Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Winner: Edge

2011, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Winner: Alberto Del Rio

2012, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Winner: Sheamus

2013, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Winner: John Cena

2014, Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Winner: Batista

2015, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Winner: Roman Reigns

2016, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Winner: Triple H

2017, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Winner: Randy Orton

2018, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Winner: Asuka

2019, Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Winners: Becky Lynch (Women’s), Seth Rollins (Men’s)

2020, Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Winners: Charlotte Flair (Women’s), Drew McIntyre (Men’s)