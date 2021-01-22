Royal Rumble 2021: Winners for WWE and Universal Title Match Revealed

WWE universe’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) marquees of the year, the Royal Rumble 2021 is less than two weeks away and the build to the show is in full swing with the management leaving no gaps for its grand launch. The annual Royal Rumble is one of the most beloved PPV’s as it showcases several memorable moments each year. The event got more popular and entertaining ever since WWE started holding men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches each year.

The event is not only known for its big returns, but also marks the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, as the winner gets to challenge the champion of their choice at the biggest WWE event of the year. Another exciting feature the Royal Rumble event is known for is its big returns and special appearances that create tons of buzz.

Heading into this year's Rumble scheduled on January 31, WWE has already reserved two big matches for its premier PPV event. Both the world title matches are set as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will take on Goldberg, while Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be pitted against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match.

As for the WWE Championship match, McIntyre’s present run is nothing short of great stature. But as the Royal Rumble event approaches, he will have to face an opponent who has a record to upset victories. As Goldberg also enjoys the title of one of the most protected persons in the WWE world, it could potentially put an end to McIntyre’s reign at the top.

The upcoming monumental McIntyre vs Goldberg fight will be one of the most exciting matches as both opponents will aim for the prestigious title, especially Goldbergas without it, his WWE title would be incomplete.

Meanwhile, at this year’s Royal Rumble, Reigns vs Owens match will be the second in its history. The duo had clashed four years ago for the Universal Championship title at the same event. Last time, Reigns lost the title bout as Owen got some ‘assistive’ interference from Braun Strowman. However, this time around, the two champions will duel once again for the same title on the line.

All-in-all, we are all set for an exciting WWE outing on January 31st.