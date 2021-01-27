Royal Rumble 2021: WWE Planning a 'Scary' Finish to the Main Event

With just a few more days to go, the stage is almost set for a blockbuster Royal Rumble that will feature some of the biggest names in the business. There are several interesting match-ups and feuds that have been boiling up for quite some time and may reach a conclusion. There is also a good chance that the main event will give birth to many more rivalries. WWE fans would surely be eager to find out who the last man standing will be as 30 of the top wrestlers would clash with each other for the title. It is highly unpredictable what kind of finish we may be in for.

If WrestleVote is to be believed, the finish of the 30-man event is going to be super dramatic. In a tweet, WrestleVote through its sources has revealed there is a particular angle the WWE is working on, which is getting serious considerations, about how the event might end. It did not provide any further details about it.

Check out the tweet here:

Sorry for the lack of details here but still noteworthy IMO; had a brief conversation earlier with a source regarding the Men’s Royal Rumble match. They said quote: “There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration” yikes.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 27, 2021

The question now is what could be so outlandish that could evoke such a reaction. Fans have been scratching their brains to find it out.

Well, what we do know for sure is that Roman Reigns is going to take on Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship title match. We also know that the great Goldberg will clash with reigning WWE champion Drew McIntyre in a title match. Unless WWE is planning to take a few players from there and put it in the main event, what could be so Earth shattering.

The speculations are pouring in as the event comes closer. Most of the players who will be participating in the main event have been declared, yet some remain to be known. The field includes the likes of Randy Orton, Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles. Some of them can be counted among the top contenders, but if WrestleVote’s prediction comes true, there might be a winner no one expected.