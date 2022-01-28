Royal Rumble 2022: Bron Breakker and Gunther Could Represent NXT at PPV

The 2022 Royal Rumble is all set to emanate from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday. The 35th edition of the mega pay-per-view (PPV) card is absolutely stacked and WWE has done a great job in hyping up the show, especially by announcing some massive surprises and returns for both Men’s and Women’s segments.

The company usually leaves a few spots open in each match/segment to allow for surprises. These unrevealed bouts lead to memorable Royal Rumble moments for fans, who lapped up Edge’s return in the 2020 edition. Apart from big names the roster also allows WWE to look at some other options from its various brands.

As per PWInsider, the company is planning to bring at least two top WWE NXT talents at the upcoming premium live event. The report confirmed that WWE NXT Champion Bron Brekker and Gunther (formerly WALTER) are slated to be in St. Louis this weekend for the 2022 Rumble.

However, that doesn’t mean either of the superstars will actually be in the men’s Rumble match line-up but it seems likely that they will be as the duo have been flown into the city. There are rumours the two could compete against one another in a possible dark match, WWE’s new way to get better call-ups.

Both wrestlers have made it big in NXT 2.0, Brekker has been its face ever since his debut and following NXT title victory over Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil. Gunther, who also migrated to the US-based NXT recently, had dominated the UK brand for over two years as WALTER. He had revealed his new name (Gunther) following a win over Roderick Strong in last week’s main event at NXT 2.0.

The annual Royal Rumble multi-man battle royal fight is one of the most prestigious matches in WWE history and over the years has helped multiple wrestlers establish themselves as main-event stars. The NXT powerhouses will be keen to give it a shot if the opportunity presents itself.

